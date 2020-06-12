Mary O'Neal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary O'Neal

Indianapolis - Mary Roberta (Harding) O'Neal passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born August 14,1932, to Frances and Ruth (Petry) Harding. Mary was the youngest of nine children. Mary attended Manual High School, but graduated from Anderson High School in 1950. On July 20, 1951, she married Bruce G. O'Neal and he preceded her in death in November 2019 after 68 years of marriage. Mary was employed briefly at Indiana Bell and later as a PBX Operator at the Adams Mark hotel. While at Adams Mark, Mary was nominated by the hotel and became one of the first recipients of the prestigious Rose Award for hospitality in 1991. Mary was a long time member at St. Ann Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her children, Deborah (Larry) Hamilton, Mark (Debbie) O'Neal and Toni (Paul) Sergi. Mary leaves behind her beloved 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St Ann Catholic Church located at 6350 Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, starting at 11:00 am and mass will follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at the Zionsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Ann Catholic Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved