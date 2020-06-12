Mary O'Neal



Indianapolis - Mary Roberta (Harding) O'Neal passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born August 14,1932, to Frances and Ruth (Petry) Harding. Mary was the youngest of nine children. Mary attended Manual High School, but graduated from Anderson High School in 1950. On July 20, 1951, she married Bruce G. O'Neal and he preceded her in death in November 2019 after 68 years of marriage. Mary was employed briefly at Indiana Bell and later as a PBX Operator at the Adams Mark hotel. While at Adams Mark, Mary was nominated by the hotel and became one of the first recipients of the prestigious Rose Award for hospitality in 1991. Mary was a long time member at St. Ann Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her children, Deborah (Larry) Hamilton, Mark (Debbie) O'Neal and Toni (Paul) Sergi. Mary leaves behind her beloved 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St Ann Catholic Church located at 6350 Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, starting at 11:00 am and mass will follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at the Zionsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Ann Catholic Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store