Mary Patterson
Mary Patterson, 74, Indianapolis, passed away April 24. Services are private, interment Floral Park Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Saturday May 2 at Stuart Mortuary Chapel from 4-6pm
Mary Patterson, 74, Indianapolis, passed away April 24. Services are private, interment Floral Park Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Saturday May 2 at Stuart Mortuary Chapel from 4-6pm
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 2, 2020.