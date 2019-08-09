|
|
Mary Pauline Anderson
Indianapolis - Mary Pauline Anderson, 90, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home August 7, 2019. Mrs. Anderson was born November 3, 1928, in Moss, Tennessee, to the late David Luther "Brett" and Ruth Ann (Marrow) Smith.
She worked for General Motors for more than 25 years as a seamstress and later as a spot welder. A longtime member of University Heights Christian Church, Mrs. Anderson also enjoyed being a part of the church's quilting club. She was also an avid gardener who was happy growing flowers and vegetable alike. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and giving nature, her strong faith in the Lord, and her love for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Anderson; a daughter, Carolyn Clements; son, Philip R. Anderson; sister, Bonnie Pfeifer; brothers, Carl, Earl, Thurman, Herman, and Charlie Ray Smith.
Survivors include a son, Michael R. (Janet) Anderson of Indianapolis; daughters, Linda (Robert) Yanes of Indianapolis and Wanda (William) Hudgins of Bridgeton; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 to 11 a.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 9, 2019