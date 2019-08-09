Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Mary Pauline Anderson


1928 - 2019
Mary Pauline Anderson Obituary
Mary Pauline Anderson

Indianapolis - Mary Pauline Anderson, 90, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home August 7, 2019. Mrs. Anderson was born November 3, 1928, in Moss, Tennessee, to the late David Luther "Brett" and Ruth Ann (Marrow) Smith.

She worked for General Motors for more than 25 years as a seamstress and later as a spot welder. A longtime member of University Heights Christian Church, Mrs. Anderson also enjoyed being a part of the church's quilting club. She was also an avid gardener who was happy growing flowers and vegetable alike. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and giving nature, her strong faith in the Lord, and her love for her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Anderson; a daughter, Carolyn Clements; son, Philip R. Anderson; sister, Bonnie Pfeifer; brothers, Carl, Earl, Thurman, Herman, and Charlie Ray Smith.

Survivors include a son, Michael R. (Janet) Anderson of Indianapolis; daughters, Linda (Robert) Yanes of Indianapolis and Wanda (William) Hudgins of Bridgeton; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 to 11 a.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 9, 2019
