|
|
Mary R. Muir
Indianapolis - Mary R. Muir, 91, of Indianapolis passed away on October 15, 2019 at Forum at The Crossing. She was born April 14, 1928 in Martin County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Curtis and Lorena (Fuhrman) Abel. On April 4th, 1975 she was married to the late Samuel Muir. Mary was employed with the Indiana State Police Department for twenty years as a secretary in the Crime Lab.
She is survived by her two daughters; Carol (Craig) Sharpe of Carmel and Candice Burrell of Indianapolis as well as two brothers; Roger and Robert Abel both of Shoals, Indiana. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, as well as her step daughters; Suzy Muir and Patricia Abner.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00pm with calling from 11:00 am until the time of service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (526 E 52nd Street, Indianapolis). Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019