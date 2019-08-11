Services
Mary Rose (Salamone) Fisher

Mary Rose (Salamone) Fisher

Indianapolis - Mary Rose (Salamone) Fisher, 94, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home August 9, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m. in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis, where morning prayers will be said on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Wednesday, in St. Mark Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019
