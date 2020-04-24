|
Mary Ruth Musselman
Noblesville - Mary Ruth Harnish Musselman passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Mary was born to John and Edith Harnish, September 10, 1925, in Noblesville, Indiana. She graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1944 at Noblesville High School. While in high school, Mary was active in clubs, was a lifeguard at the Noblesville swimming pool and served on the William H. Block Company's High School Fashion Board. High school is where she also met her future husband, Oscar Musselman.
Mary and Oscar became engaged and he went to fight in WWII. She secured a job as an executive secretary at Eli Lily Company in Indianapolis and rode the inter-urban from Noblesville each day.
Upon Oscar's return from the war, they were married in June of 1946. Mary became a farmer's wife and lived in the Clarksville community. They raised six children and Mary made certain those children were busy in activities. She taught her 5 daughters how to cook, sew, can, knit, crochet, and embroider and helped with many 4-H projects. Mary purchased a library card from the Noblesville Library and a summer pass to the Noblesville pool so her children could enjoy activities at both. She worked full-time at a variety of jobs including the grain elevators in Durbin and Noblesville, Don Hinds Ford, Musselman Farm Equipment and a local accounting firm during tax season. Her last job was with the Noblesville Ledger newspaper.
Mary thought volunteer work was important for the community. She served on the board of the Hamilton East (Noblesville) Public Library, taught Red Cross swimming lessons at Forest Park Pool, taught an adult literacy program, drove Meals on Wheels, and was a member of Tri Kappa and of the Noblesville Alumni Association.
After her marriage, Mary was a member of the Clarksville Christian Church where she was active in the Christian Women's Fellowship Group and taught Sunday school classes. Moving back into Noblesville led her to renewing her membership in the Noblesville First Christian Church. Mary played in their Bell Choir. Her faith was important to her.
Mary loved a good pun (or a bad one), reading, knitting, working in her yard, tapping her toe to music and playing the piano.
She spent her last few years residing at Riverwalk Commons, now Five Star Residences, and enjoying painting, listening to and dancing to music.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Martha Stern; a brother, Jim Harnish; and her husband, Oscar.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Lou Spencer; and her children, Nancy LaVigne, Susan (Gearold) Knowles, Phyllis (George) Malis, Joel (Darlene) Musselman, Beverly (Micheal "Gus") Guyer, and Marcia (Jr) Bannon. Mary is also survived by her grand and great-grandchildren: Sarah (Chris) Gooden; Catherine Knowles; John (Melissa) Knowles; Philip (Katie) Knowles and Josie; Sam Musselman, Shelby Musselman; Michael Guyer; Nathan (Sarah) Guyer; Bruce (Crystal) Bannon and Shelby, Sheyenne, Bruce II, Wyatt; and Mary (Nathen) Whisler and Emma; a sister-in-law Norma Musselman; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank the Memory Care staff at Five Star Residences for the care they gave her.
A small family service will be held. Mary's care has been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes.
If you wish to honor Mary, please do so by an act of kindness or donating to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020