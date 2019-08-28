|
|
Mary Schmidli
Georgetown - Mary Alleen Schmidli
February 28, 1928 - August 04, 2019
Mary Alleen (Hart) Schmidli, 91 of Georgetown, Texas passed away in her sleep on August 04, 2019. She was born February 24, 1928 in Batesville, IN to Everett Jefferson Hart and Alma D Hart (Kammeyer), who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children; Jan (Judy) Schmidli, Brett (Kris) Schmidli, Lisa Chmelar (Late Husband Jim); eight grandchildren, (Dawn, Jill, Sarah, Troy, Katie, Laura, Ryan and Leo); great-grandchildren (Louis, Taylor, Charlotte, Nole, Brodie and Isabel).
Mary Alleen spent her childhood and majority of her life in Indianapolis. She spent her last ten years in Georgetown, Texas before coming back to her beloved Indiana to be re-united with her husband of over sixty years Louis Schmidli (1925-2008). She loved life and will be missed by many. Mary Alleen's grand daughter Sarah of Round Rock, TX captured her life best when she recently shared this about her grandmother:
" My grandmother recently passed, and some of my favorite memories of her revolve around ways she seemed to be effortlessly connected to the natural world - the beautiful healthy flowers that she grew (her snapdragons out front and the clematis in the back),the myriad of birds that she fed and watched from the window of the sewing room, and the never ending patch of mint that grew (or overgrew) behind the house on Walton street."
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11 am-1:00 pm at Conkle Funeral Home located at 4925 W. 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224 with a memorial service at 1:00pm.
Following the service at Conkle there will be a motorcade to Floral Park Cemetery, 425 N. Holt Rd, Indianapolis, IN., for the interment.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019