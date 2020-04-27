|
|
Mary Sexton
Greenfield - Mary Elizabeth Sexton, age 88 of Greenfield passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Greenfield Healthcare. She was born April 17, 1932 in Leeds, Alabama to the late Robert H. and Aliza (Smith) Smith.
Mary married Eugene Sexton in Detroit, Michigan on June 16, 1951. Prior to her retirement in 1985 Mary worked for United Hospital Services, Indianapolis. She attended Brandywine Community Church and enjoyed volunteering for all senior services.
Mary was a loving and devoted mother and is survived by her children, David Sexton, Mark (Eillene) Sexton, Bonnie (Scott) Winklehausen and Lorraine (Michael) Coffey; brothers, James (Shirley) Smith and Jerry (Susie) Smith; and several grand and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene on December 2, 1998; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
All services for Mary will be private, however, you may honor her memory with a memorial contribution to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or online at ALZ.org/Indiana.
Please share your memories of Mary and condolences with her family at www.stillingerfamily.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020