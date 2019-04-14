|
Mary Stella Gampfer, Sr. O.S.F
Oldenburg - Age 81 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN., is survived by her brothers David, Joseph and Terrance Gampfer. She is preceded in death by her parents Rose (Nee: Goeke) and Charles Gampfer and brother Charles Gampfer. She taught at schools in Ohio and Indiana including Marian University in Indianapolis. Visitation is Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 4036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.com).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019