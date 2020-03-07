|
Mary Sue George
Indianapolis - Mary Sue (Johnson) George, age 87, passed away March 5th, 2020. Born November 24th, 1932, she was the daughter of David R. and Mary Lois (Davidson) Johnson.
Mary Sue graduated from Broad Ripple High School and Purdue University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Theta Sigma Phi Journalism Fraternity. After college, she joined the Women's Department staff of the Indianapolis News. While at the news, she met and married Larry George, a news photographer. Years later after a brief career in real estate with Century 21, she accepted a position at The Accent Shop in Nora where she remained a very dedicated sales associate for 18 years.
She was an active alumni of both BRHS and Purdue and enjoyed attending numerous reunions while staying in touch with her fellow classmates throughout the decades - including grade school classmates. Following Purdue football and basketball was a passion of hers as well as watching the Indianapolis Colts. She was gracious in her support to numerous charities.
Mary Sue's legacy is one of unconditional
love, great empathy, and constant inspiration that touched countless lives. Her kindness and healing nature was a blessing to all who knew her.
Survivors include sons, Jeffrey and Brian George, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Carrington; step-daughter Suzanne (George) Caldwell and her husband, Terry and their daughter Megan Decker and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother David Johnson.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday March 9, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple (1305 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220). Graveside services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020