Mary Susan Clark

Mary Susan Clark, 64 of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully on Monday November 30, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was born on February 10, 1956 in Lexington, KY to Joseph R. and Christine S. Clark.

Susan graduated from IU in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. Following graduation she quickly decided that a career in Biology was not for her, and began taking accounting related courses at IU to prepare for a business related career. She held various positions in that field before being appointed Controller for the City of Bloomington in 2004.

In 2008 she moved to Carmel, IN to take a position with HJ Umbaugh & Associates as Bond Transaction Group Manager. She loved to travel. Some of her favorite places were Garden City Beach, South Carolina, Banff National Park, and Paris, France. Shortly after being diagnosed with breast cancer, she retired early to spend more quality time with her family and dogs, watch classic movies, and read mysteries and other novels.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Molly Christine (Kevin) Wormley; granddaughter, Riley Christine Wormley; father, Joseph R. Clark; brothers, Joseph Patrick (Barbara) Clark, and John Michael Clark; nephew, John Rudy Clark; nieces, Jessica Lauren (Felix Yau) Clark, Catherine Anne Clark, Sarah Elizabeth (Jason Brooks), and Cassie Emilia (David) Roth; and several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in passing by her mother, Christine S. Clark.

A visitation will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). A celebration of life service will be held for Susan at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
