Mary Swartzentruber
Metamora, IL - Mary M. Swartzentruber, 87, passed away September 22, 2020 in Peoria, IL. She was born October 31, 1932. She was a Cook for Lincoln Middle School in Pike Township. She was also a Charter member of the First Mennonite Church of Indianapolis for 65 years, where she also was a long time custodian. She dearly loved all her grandchildren and they loved her in return. Surviving are her husband, Melvin Swartzentruber; childen, Keith (Sandy) Swartzentruber, Lynnette (Gary) Mast, Sheila (Adam) Patrick; sister, Nancy Whittmer; brother, Jacob Graber; grandchildren Tyler (Penny) Swartzentruber, Levi (Lindsey) Swartzentruber, Allison (Jason) Hiatt, Melissa (Joseph) Raber, Kaitlyn (Manny) Ashibuogwu, Danielle Patrick and great grandchildren; Elijah, Devery and Geordie Swartzentruber; Ron and Eliana Swartzentruber; Adelynn, Lucas, Asher and Eli Raber; Reya Ashibuogwu. She was preceded in death by nine brothers ans sisters. Visitation will be 4-7 Friday September 25th at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel. Services are 11:30 am Saturday September 26, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church of Indianapolis, Indianapolis IN. Burial is in Lincoln Memory Gardens-Zionsville IN. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church, Indianapolis, IN; Germantown Hills Baptist Church, Metamora, IL; or the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, Metamora, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com