Mary Swartzentruber
Mary Swartzentruber

Metamora, IL - Mary M. Swartzentruber, 87, passed away September 22, 2020 in Peoria, IL. She was born October 31, 1932. She was a Cook for Lincoln Middle School in Pike Township. She was also a Charter member of the First Mennonite Church of Indianapolis for 65 years, where she also was a long time custodian. She dearly loved all her grandchildren and they loved her in return. Surviving are her husband, Melvin Swartzentruber; childen, Keith (Sandy) Swartzentruber, Lynnette (Gary) Mast, Sheila (Adam) Patrick; sister, Nancy Whittmer; brother, Jacob Graber; grandchildren Tyler (Penny) Swartzentruber, Levi (Lindsey) Swartzentruber, Allison (Jason) Hiatt, Melissa (Joseph) Raber, Kaitlyn (Manny) Ashibuogwu, Danielle Patrick and great grandchildren; Elijah, Devery and Geordie Swartzentruber; Ron and Eliana Swartzentruber; Adelynn, Lucas, Asher and Eli Raber; Reya Ashibuogwu. She was preceded in death by nine brothers ans sisters. Visitation will be 4-7 Friday September 25th at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel. Services are 11:30 am Saturday September 26, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church of Indianapolis, Indianapolis IN. Burial is in Lincoln Memory Gardens-Zionsville IN. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church, Indianapolis, IN; Germantown Hills Baptist Church, Metamora, IL; or the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, Metamora, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
