Mary T. (McKenna) McGuinness
Indianapolis - Mary T. (McKenna) McGuinness, 94, of Indianapolis passed away on April 16, 2019. Mary was born in Newark, N.J. to Bernard and Ann (Breen) McKenna on September 18, 2914.
Mary was a Registered Nurse having worked for a day care facility in Terre Haute and St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernard McGuinness; sister, Margaret McKenna; and four brothers, Michael McKenna, James McKenna, Bernard McKenna and Patrick McKenna.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Bill) Boland, Bernard (Karen) McGuinness Jr., Patrick McGuinness, and Kevin McGuinness; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 3354 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
The family kindly ask for no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019