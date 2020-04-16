|
|
Mary T. Patterson
Fishers - Mary Therese (Evard) Snoy Patterson passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Indianapolis, IN on February 20, 1929, Mary was the daughter of the late Richard F. and Ruth (Blake) Evard.
She was a graduate of St. Mary Academy. She earned her bachelor's degree from Marian College and went on to earn Master's and Educational Specialist degrees from Butler University, and a doctorate from Columbia Pacific University. Mary served as a teacher for 29 years with the Indiana School for the Blind. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution and had a special interest in genealogy.
Mary was preceded in death by her spouse of 45 years, Frederick J. Snoy, and her spouse of 22 years, Jack D. Patterson; sisters Zita Rosner, Dolores Kesterson and Letitia Van Benten; and brothers Richard Evard and Rev. Paul Evard.
Mary is survived by her children, Frederick J. Snoy, II, Gloria Harger (Terry), and grandchildren Frederick J. Snoy, III and Cedric P. Snoy; brother Joseph Evard of Ohio, sister Sr. Virginia Evard, OSB of Winnipeg, Canada as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private Catholic committal service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to St. Benedict's Priory, 255 Masters Avenue, RR2B, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C4A3.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020