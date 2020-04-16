Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Patterson


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Patterson Obituary
Mary T. Patterson

Fishers - Mary Therese (Evard) Snoy Patterson passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Indianapolis, IN on February 20, 1929, Mary was the daughter of the late Richard F. and Ruth (Blake) Evard.

She was a graduate of St. Mary Academy. She earned her bachelor's degree from Marian College and went on to earn Master's and Educational Specialist degrees from Butler University, and a doctorate from Columbia Pacific University. Mary served as a teacher for 29 years with the Indiana School for the Blind. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution and had a special interest in genealogy.

Mary was preceded in death by her spouse of 45 years, Frederick J. Snoy, and her spouse of 22 years, Jack D. Patterson; sisters Zita Rosner, Dolores Kesterson and Letitia Van Benten; and brothers Richard Evard and Rev. Paul Evard.

Mary is survived by her children, Frederick J. Snoy, II, Gloria Harger (Terry), and grandchildren Frederick J. Snoy, III and Cedric P. Snoy; brother Joseph Evard of Ohio, sister Sr. Virginia Evard, OSB of Winnipeg, Canada as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private Catholic committal service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to St. Benedict's Priory, 255 Masters Avenue, RR2B, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C4A3.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -