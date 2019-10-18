|
|
Mary Temple
Indianapolis - Mary Ruth Temple, 86, of Greenwood, IN passed away October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her son Royal.
Mary is survived by her son, Byron Temple (Darla); grandchildren, Bryon, Travis and Mark Temple and Jennifer Gable.
Services at a later date in Arlington, Texas. Little & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019