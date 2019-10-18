Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Temple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Temple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Temple Obituary
Mary Temple

Indianapolis - Mary Ruth Temple, 86, of Greenwood, IN passed away October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her son Royal.

Mary is survived by her son, Byron Temple (Darla); grandchildren, Bryon, Travis and Mark Temple and Jennifer Gable.

Services at a later date in Arlington, Texas. Little & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now