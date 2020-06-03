Mary (Jenny) V. Gatto
Indianapolis - Mary (Jenny) V. Gatto, 90, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Jenny was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert (Bob) F. Gatto Sr. She loved her family and cherished all the fun and laughter they had together. She was active at Holy Spirit Catholic church where she was a member and would help whenever she could, especially during the festival.
Jenny is survived by her five children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Daughter -Kathy Haan Hall and husband (Steve), grandchildren, Chris and Casey Haan, Andrew and Andrea Haan and Matt Haan. Son- Steve Gatto (Sandy), grandchildren , Steve Gatto, Erin Foley (Tom) and Kevin Gatto Son - Robert (Bob) Gatto, Jr. (Christy Rodgers) grandchildren Kaley ( Dallas) Thacker, Jacob Gatto and Brittany Kirby. Sons-Dan Gatto and Tim Gatto
Great grandchildren: Breezy and Matthew Listman, Nicholas and Jacob Haan, Nathan Jablonski, Allison and Kaitlyn Foley, Steve, Cheyenne and Jack Gatto, Hope and Sophia Kirby and Marty Thacker.
Jenny is also survived by her three sisters and one brother: Betty Witte, Connie Purdue and Linda Long and Carl Neal.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers: Donny Neal, Eddie Neal, Jerry Neal and Bob Neal and son-in-law Nick Haan.
A special thanks to the "cottage" at Rosegate Nursing Home and Heart to Heart Hospice Nurse Jeanette for all their kindness and support to our mom and family.
Private interment will be held at Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Greater Indiana Chapter.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.