1/1
Mary Virginia (Taylor) Francisco
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Virginia (Taylor) Francisco

Indianapolis - Mary Virginia (Taylor) Francisco, 95, Indianapolis, IN passed away on October 20, 2020. Mary was born on May 9, 1925 to parents Clarence and Ruth (Mauch) Taylor. She is survived by her sister, Alice Grandfield of Big Rapids, MI; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Marjorie Francisco; step-grandchildren, Brad and Wendi; 17 nieces and nephews; as well as a host of extended loving family members and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Joseph M. Francisco.

Virginia graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1943. She attended Butler and Indiana Universities before going on to earn her master's degree in library science from the University of Kentucky. Virginia wrote her master's thesis on libraries and was extremely proud that it is on display at the Indiana State Library.

During her career, Virginia worked as a librarian at Harry E. Wood High School and Northview Junior High. After retirement, she loved traveling, her cats, volunteering for literacy programs and the symphony. Virginia was a member of several charitable organizations. She was an avid cat lover. She would joke that her favorite letter was the letter "C" for cats, chocolate and clothes!

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Leslie, Wendi, Haja, Nyki, Shania and Ashley and all the loving staff of St. Vincent Hospice and Senior 1 Care.

Friends may call from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive, Indianapolis. Entombment will follow the mass in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to St. Vincent Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved