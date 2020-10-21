Mary Virginia (Taylor) FranciscoIndianapolis - Mary Virginia (Taylor) Francisco, 95, Indianapolis, IN passed away on October 20, 2020. Mary was born on May 9, 1925 to parents Clarence and Ruth (Mauch) Taylor. She is survived by her sister, Alice Grandfield of Big Rapids, MI; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Marjorie Francisco; step-grandchildren, Brad and Wendi; 17 nieces and nephews; as well as a host of extended loving family members and friends.Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Joseph M. Francisco.Virginia graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1943. She attended Butler and Indiana Universities before going on to earn her master's degree in library science from the University of Kentucky. Virginia wrote her master's thesis on libraries and was extremely proud that it is on display at the Indiana State Library.During her career, Virginia worked as a librarian at Harry E. Wood High School and Northview Junior High. After retirement, she loved traveling, her cats, volunteering for literacy programs and the symphony. Virginia was a member of several charitable organizations. She was an avid cat lover. She would joke that her favorite letter was the letter "C" for cats, chocolate and clothes!The family would like to extend a special thanks to Leslie, Wendi, Haja, Nyki, Shania and Ashley and all the loving staff of St. Vincent Hospice and Senior 1 Care.Friends may call from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive, Indianapolis. Entombment will follow the mass in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be made to St. Vincent Hospice.