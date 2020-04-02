|
Mary Virginia Murphy
Indianapolis - Mary Virginia Murphy, 101, of Indianapolis, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born August 15, 1918 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Warren Dwight and Irene Cecelia (Connolly) Freeman.
Virginia was a graduate of Cathedral Grade School and St. Agnes Academy and attended Butler University. She was always first and foremost dedicated to her faith and family.
She was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church, The Proctor Club, and St. Augustine Guild. She loved sports of all sorts, especially basketball and the Indianapolis 500. She was happiest making memories with her family and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward "Tod" Murphy; her granddaughter, Kelly Schmidt; her son-in-law, Tom Atkins, Jr. and her siblings, Charlotte Beyer, Warren Freeman and Bill Freeman.
She is survived by her daughters; Mary Ann Atkins, Ellen Murphy, and Virginia (Bruce) Schmidt; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings, a private committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis. A Memorial Mass and Celebration for Virginia will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to:
Sisters of Providence
1 Sisters of Providence
Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana 47878-9901
- or -
Saint Meinrad Seminary
200 Hill Drive
Saint Meinrad, Indiana 47577
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020