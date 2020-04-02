Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Virginia Murphy


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Virginia Murphy Obituary
Mary Virginia Murphy

Indianapolis - Mary Virginia Murphy, 101, of Indianapolis, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born August 15, 1918 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Warren Dwight and Irene Cecelia (Connolly) Freeman.

Virginia was a graduate of Cathedral Grade School and St. Agnes Academy and attended Butler University. She was always first and foremost dedicated to her faith and family.

She was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church, The Proctor Club, and St. Augustine Guild. She loved sports of all sorts, especially basketball and the Indianapolis 500. She was happiest making memories with her family and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward "Tod" Murphy; her granddaughter, Kelly Schmidt; her son-in-law, Tom Atkins, Jr. and her siblings, Charlotte Beyer, Warren Freeman and Bill Freeman.

She is survived by her daughters; Mary Ann Atkins, Ellen Murphy, and Virginia (Bruce) Schmidt; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings, a private committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis. A Memorial Mass and Celebration for Virginia will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to:

Sisters of Providence

1 Sisters of Providence

Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana 47878-9901

- or -

Saint Meinrad Seminary

200 Hill Drive

Saint Meinrad, Indiana 47577

Online condolences at: leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -