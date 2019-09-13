Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Woods Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Woods Barnett Obituary
Mrs. Mary Woods Barnett

Indianapolis - Mrs. Mary Woods Barnett, 94, received her wings on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1925 to loving parents Ira and Ervia Woods, the oldest of their 13 children.

Mary graduated from Crispus Attucks High School, Class of 1943. She was a member of Eastern Star Church since 1937 and worked diligently as the church secretary for over 50 years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas L. Barnett; sisters, Odessa Shobe and Gladys Woods; brothers, Robert, Roy, Morris, Early, and Richard Woods. She is survived by her only one daughter, Deborah (Frank E.) Williams; granddaughters, Shanise and Alaina Williams; great-granddaughter, Jada Woods; brothers, Eddie (Lois), Kenneth (Joyce), Harold (Sue), Ronald (Deidre), and Donald (Loretta) Woods; special nephew, Larry (Tanya) Ward; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 15 from 3-7 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 Illinois Street, and Monday, September 16 from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Eastern Star Church, 5805 Cooper Road. A Celebration of her life will be Monday, September 16, at 11 a.m. also at Eastern Star Church on Cooper Road.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.