Mrs. Mary Woods Barnett
Indianapolis - Mrs. Mary Woods Barnett, 94, received her wings on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1925 to loving parents Ira and Ervia Woods, the oldest of their 13 children.
Mary graduated from Crispus Attucks High School, Class of 1943. She was a member of Eastern Star Church since 1937 and worked diligently as the church secretary for over 50 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas L. Barnett; sisters, Odessa Shobe and Gladys Woods; brothers, Robert, Roy, Morris, Early, and Richard Woods. She is survived by her only one daughter, Deborah (Frank E.) Williams; granddaughters, Shanise and Alaina Williams; great-granddaughter, Jada Woods; brothers, Eddie (Lois), Kenneth (Joyce), Harold (Sue), Ronald (Deidre), and Donald (Loretta) Woods; special nephew, Larry (Tanya) Ward; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15 from 3-7 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 Illinois Street, and Monday, September 16 from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at Eastern Star Church, 5805 Cooper Road. A Celebration of her life will be Monday, September 16, at 11 a.m. also at Eastern Star Church on Cooper Road.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019