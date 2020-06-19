Mary "Beth" Workman
Zionsville - Mary "Beth" Workman of Zionsville, Indiana went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19th, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Beth is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. John Workman, her 2 sons, Ryan and Grant, 2 daughters-in-law, Christine and Candice, and her 3 grandchildren, Mason, Emma, and Mercedes, all of whom reside in Illinois. Beth was born in Bloomington, Indiana on May 2, 1949 to Dr. Otto Ryser and Nellie Ryser, who preceded her in death. Beth had 4 older brothers, 2 that passed before her, Larry Ryser and Gary Ryser, and is survived by Terry Ryser and Barry Ryser. Beth was blessed to be raised in a Christian home which established the foundation she had throughout her life.
Beth loved the things that God created in nature, planting and tending many trees and flowers during her life. She enjoyed gardening and nurturing not only items found in nature but also nurturing her sons. Beth graduated from the Indiana University School of Education in 1971, became a teacher and was involved as a teacher or other education role for 6 years. After graduation from college, Beth and her husband John moved to the Chicago area where they resided for 32 years and where their two sons were born. After their sons were out of college, Beth and her husband moved to Birmingham, Alabama for 5 years, then Cincinnati, Ohio for another 6 years, based on career changes of her husband, before returning to her home state of Indiana in 2015. She was fortunate to be able to stay at home after her first son, Ryan was born, followed by Grant. She loved teaching her sons many topics including music and enjoying nature as well as the enjoyment in passing along her Christian foundation. After her sons were grown and married, she continued to pass along these same traits to her grandchildren, Mason, Emma, and Mercedes, which she loved dearly. Even though her grandchildren were in another state, she liked for each one to spend time with her and her husband, subsequent to their 5th birthday, each summer so they could be the focus during that time and always had at least one special event planned for them to create a memory.
Beth was always an avid reader and formed or participated in numerous book clubs during her life. She was part of a book club in Illinois (the GEMS) for over 30 years and maintained contact and participation, when she could, even when living outside of Illinois. Her passion for reading and learning was passed along to her sons and grandchildren as well. Beth's desire for continual learning was an inspiration to her husband along his career including ultimately encouraging him to pursue a doctorate after he retired.
Beth and her husband were married in and attended various Churches of the Nazarene during most of their lives. Beth served in roles as a Sunday School teacher, vacation bible school leader and board member. Beth and her husband have been most recently attending College Park Church and participating in a wonderful small group.
Family was a key part of Beth's life. In addition to her immediate family, her Ryser heritage was something she cherished. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, when so many of her siblings and everyone's children gathered at her parents' house, her house, or one of her brother's houses to celebrate the occasion. Even after relatives had passed away, the tradition of gathering as a group at Thanksgiving has continued.
Beth will be missed by all those who have known and loved her especially her husband, John. While Beth and John were not able to celebrate a 50th wedding anniversary, they had known each other for 50 years as their first date was in February of 1970 and it has been a wonderful relationship. Beth was interested in houses her whole life and in her closing days remarked that she was going to finally get that new house she always talked about and it would be perfect because it was built by her Lord.
The funeral service will be held at Flanner and Buchanan in Zionsville, Indiana on Friday June 26 at 1:30 with a visitation preceding the funeral between 10am and 12:30pm. Her burial will be the following day at a private ceremony with family.
Condolences can be shared at flannerbuchanan.com/obit.
