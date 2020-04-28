|
|
Mary "Jeanette" Wykoff Rosenberger
Indianapolis - 94, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born on June 21,1925 in Bedford, Indiana as the daughter of Wilmer and Ruth Wykoff.
After high school Jeanette moved to Indianapolis to start her life with her late husband, James Edward (Jim) Rosenberger. She was mother to three children: Robert "Bob" (wife Karen), Alan (wife Margaret), Sally (husband Chris); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
She worked and retired from Wavetek where she was a production supervisor. She loved to read, take long walks, and after retirement rekindled a love for art and painting which she became quite good at. She loved to travel and spoke fondly of various trips she took to new and exotic places. She was very active in her church; supporting missionaries, ladies' activities, and various other activities until her health concerns kept her from participating. She will truly be missed by those whose lives she touched.
Family will be holding private services at Memorial Park Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020