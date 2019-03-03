|
|
Maryann VanDevander
Indianapolis - Maryann VanDevander, 86, passed away on Thursday September 20, 2018. Maryann was born to Carl D. and Vivian (McKinney) Canner on June 12, 1932.
She married her devoted husband Fred E. VanDevander on February 11, 1951 and shared 67 wonderful years together. She was actively involved in Indiana Homemakers Club for over 40 years. Her love and devotion to her family and friends was a true inspiration to all.
Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Anthony Fargo, son-in-law Larry Reynolds, brothers Carl Jr. and David Canner, sister Goldie Stivers.
Maryann is survived by her loving husband Fred E. VanDevander, son-Fred A. (Becky) VanDevander, daughters-Debra (Mark) Thornberry, Vicky Reynolds and Lisa (Allen) Parsley one brother-Truman Canner; one half-brother-Richard Canner; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to share in her Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, March 9th; 1:30 to 4:30 pm at 5338 W. Edwards Ave. Indianapolis., IN
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation; online or at the celebration.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019