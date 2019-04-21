|
Master Sergeant Donald (Donnie) N. Hinton
Indianapolis - Master Sergeant Donald (Donnie) N. Hinton passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2019 at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on June 4, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1986, he enlisted into the Army as an Administrative Specialist following his graduation from Rogers High School in Michigan City. He served 2 years in the active Army before transitioning to the Indiana Army National Guard in 1988 and working for Jewel Foods as a butcher. He deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield in 1991 distinguishing himself and serving honorably with the 1015th Adjutant General Company (Postal). In 2002, Donnie, returned to active duty military service with the Army National Guard serving with the 638th Aviation Support Battalion, the 219th Engineer Brigade, the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, the 38th Infantry Division, and the Joint Forces Headquarters. During this period, he deployed a second time to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for exceptional meritorious service to Task Force Cyclone. His over 30 year career culminated with the 138th Regiment at Camp Atterbury, Indiana where he was the Senior Logistician and doing what he loved most, serving his country, mentoring future logisticians and being a loving husband and father. He was an avid golfer, a grill master enthusiast, a lover of country music, and he had a level of patriotism that was unmatched for this day and age. He would give his shirt off his back, if he saw someone in need, and he never met a stranger. He was a true friend to many. Donnie joins his father Bryce "Whitey" Hinton in heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Erin (McGreehan), his daughter Ryan, and his mother, Evelyn Hinton, as well as his sister, Gail (Randy) Lueth, his brother, Ronald (Penny) Hinton, and his sister, Sandi (Todd) Barton, along with many nieces and nephews, other loving family and friends. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-8 pm (ET) and on Thursday, April 25th from 11 am (ET) until time of service. The service is Thursday, April 25th at 12 noon (ET), all services will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019