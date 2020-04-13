|
|
Matthew Dziadosz
Brownsburg - Matthew M. "Matt" Dziadosz
51, Brownsburg, passed away suddenly April 11, 2020. Matt was an engineer and project manager for Leach and Russell Mechanical Contractors for almost 20 years. He received his degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. An avid tennis player and fan, he was a member of the United States Tennis Association and also Connection Pointe Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Dziadosz and a son Ryan Dziadosz. Matt is survived by his wife Shannon Dziadosz; son Samuel Dziadosz, mother Eileen Dougherty; sister Carrie Dziadosz. After a private family visitation, friends are invited to show love and support to the family by joining the funeral procession from Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, to the Brownsburg Cemetery where a private family graveside service will be held. Friends wishing to be in the funeral procession should be in the funeral home parking lot at 12:45pm Thursday April 16. Friends are requested to stay in their vehicles both in the parking lot and at the cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at the church at a later date. Contributions may be made to Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg, IN 46112 Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020