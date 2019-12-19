|
Matthew Gerdisch
Zionsville - Our beautiful Matthew passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep, the morning of December 14.
Matthew was born on May 19, 1999, a son of Marc and Lori Ann Gerdisch. Matthew was an energetic, kind, bright and clever young man, with the wide eyes of a child. He knew his job in life was to bring others comfort and strength. Everyone will miss his intent listening and ability to frame the future bright and warm. His joy of being a Northwestern Wildcat was unflagging, as he passionately pursued his major in biology-physiology. Matthew cherished all people who found themselves blessed with his sunshine.
Matthew found his path in life, to be a physician treating heart rhythm disease. He had a fascination born of his own heart rhythm disorder, a love of science, and having spent time with legendary heart surgeon, Professor James Cox MD. Matthew, his father and colleagues were fashioning a physician training fellowship combining surgery and electrophysiology that will take form in his name.
Matthew loved all things Asian, especially food. He held a taekwondo black-belt and was planning a return to Japan. Matthew was at home deep in the ocean, scuba diving since he was a small boy. As a SAG-AFTRA member, he acted from age two years, in television, on-stage and voice-overs. Matthew traveled the world with his family and his lovely Samantha - inseparable partner since age fourteen; who was born on exactly the same day. He was a tech enthusiast, and it was his firm belief that our world would only get better, and we would rally as a planet to meet the future.
Matthew was generous with his heart and wanted always to create warmth and acceptance. He thoughtfully shared his ideas with the deans at Northwestern on easing reentry into academic life for students returning from medical leave. Matthew participated in the National Student Leadership Conference, as a student and then a group leader. He loved to teach and passionately encouraged others to learn.
Matthew had a bond with his dear brother Robert, communicating each day of their lives. Matthew finished every conversation with every family member and Samantha with "I love you." It was one of his many lessons to us. He would wish the same joyful communication to be shared by everyone, known and unknown, to never miss the privilege to tell someone they are loved.
Survivors include his parents, loving brother: Robert Gerdisch, loving grandparents: Robert and Rosemary Gerdisch and Joseph and Margo Oldani; the love of his life: Samantha Hogshire; uncles: Matthew (Karin) Gerdisch, Mitchell (Jeanne) Gerdisch, Martin Gerdisch and Michael (Ellen) Oldani; aunts: Amy (Ronnie) Spesia, Terry (Joe) Como; cousins: Daniel, Michael (Kimberly), Joseph, Christopher, Andrew and Jonathan Spesia; Jessica (Kyle), Alexander (Alexandra), Zachary and Emilie Gerdisch; and second parents: Dick and Jan Hogshire.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10am until 11:30am at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church, 1870 W Oak St. Zionsville, IN 46077. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am following the visitation, also at the church. Donations may be sent in his memory to the Matthew "Gerdy" Gerdisch Memorial Fund at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School; 2801 West 86th Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46268 or be made online at www.brebeuf.org/support-brebeuf/make-your-gift-online/ by selecting Matthew "Gerdy" Gerdisch Memorial Fund on the "Designation" menu. Arrangements were handled by Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care of Zionsville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019