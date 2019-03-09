Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the Savior Lutheran Church
Fishers, IN
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ the Savior Lutheran Church
Fishers, IN
Matthew James Knuteson Obituary
Matthew James Knuteson

Carmel - Matthew James Knuteson, 32, of Carmel, passed away March 5, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1986, son of James and Jean Thomas Knuteson.

Visitation will take place Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 pm in Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, Fishers, where the Memorial Service will follow at 3 pm in the church.

Matt is survived by his parents; brother, Chris and nephew, Dane.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Matt's full obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 9, 2019
