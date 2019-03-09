|
|
Matthew James Knuteson
Carmel - Matthew James Knuteson, 32, of Carmel, passed away March 5, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1986, son of James and Jean Thomas Knuteson.
Visitation will take place Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 pm in Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, Fishers, where the Memorial Service will follow at 3 pm in the church.
Matt is survived by his parents; brother, Chris and nephew, Dane.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Matt's full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 9, 2019