Mattie Ann Williams
Indianapolis - Mattie Ann Williams, 70, passed away on May 13, 2020. Visitation is Friday, May 22, 2020, 10am - 12pm, Service 12pm at Paraclete Life at Arlington Heights Baptist Church. Burial in Sutherland Park. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.
Indianapolis - Mattie Ann Williams, 70, passed away on May 13, 2020. Visitation is Friday, May 22, 2020, 10am - 12pm, Service 12pm at Paraclete Life at Arlington Heights Baptist Church. Burial in Sutherland Park. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020.