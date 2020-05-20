Mattie Ann Williams
Mattie Ann Williams

Indianapolis - Mattie Ann Williams, 70, passed away on May 13, 2020. Visitation is Friday, May 22, 2020, 10am - 12pm, Service 12pm at Paraclete Life at Arlington Heights Baptist Church. Burial in Sutherland Park. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Paraclete Life at Arlington Heights Baptist Church
MAY
22
Service
12:00 PM
Paraclete Life at Arlington Heights Baptist Church
