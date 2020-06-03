Or Copy this URL to Share

Mattie L. Edmonds



Indianapolis - Mattie L. Edmonds passed away on Wednesday May 27th, 2020 at 76 years old. She was the loving mother of Darrell, Denard and Deneen Beemon, Tiffany Griffin, and George Edmonds Jr. She was also a doting grandmother of eight. Wake from 11am-1pm at Stuart Mortuary.









