Mattie M. Cooper
Danville - 93, Danville, passed away March 19, 2019. She retired from Eli Lilly & Co. in 1991 after 35 years. She was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church. Her husband Keith Cooper, sister Lola Vandoski, and son-in-law Mike Headlee preceded her in death. Survivors include children Linda Headlee, Diana (Lonnie) Gregory, Shelley (David) Hanson and Steven (Tammy) Cooper; sister Beulah Wilson; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Monday March 25 at Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Tuesday. March 26. Burial will be in Center Valley Cemetery, Clayton. Contributions may be made to Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St., Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 22, 2019