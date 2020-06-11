Maude Elaine Crum
Maude Elaine Crum

Plainfield - Maude Elaine Crum 87, of Plainfield, passed away on June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 and 12 noon to service time on Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield. The family would request that any one attending please wear a mask. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to view the full obituary






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
JUN
13
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
