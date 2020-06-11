Maude Elaine Crum
Plainfield - Maude Elaine Crum 87, of Plainfield, passed away on June 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 and 12 noon to service time on Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield. The family would request that any one attending please wear a mask. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to view the full obituary
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.