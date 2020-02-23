|
|
Maureen Bronicki
Indianapolis - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on February 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Maureen was born on August 9, 1936 to Morris and Libbie Garber. She graduated from Shortridge High School, class of 1955. During the 1980's and 90's she worked as an interviewer for Walker Research. Maureen was an avid bowler and participated in several bowling leagues. Her greatest joys were her family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jack; her children, Laurie Bronicki Freeman (Edward Freeman) and Melissa Bronicki and grandchildren, Sarah and Max. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lewis Garber.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm in B'nai Torah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , https://act.alz.org/ .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020