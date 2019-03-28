Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Plainfield, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Plainfield, IN
View Map
Resources
Plainfield - Maureen L. Jackson, 88, died March 24, 2019. She was born April 8, 1930 to the late Lawrence and Mary Ann (Davies) Leavitt. She is survived by seven children, Tom (Leslie) Jackson, Romona (Gary) Smith, Cindy Peterson, Marsha Lawson, Linda Baldwin, Robert and Bill Jackson; 22 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford R. Jackson. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Plainfield, where friends may call from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Burial, Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Arrangements Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019
