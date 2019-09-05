|
Maurice E. Bornman Sr.
Indianapolis - MAURICE E BORNMAN, SR, Indianapolis resident and longtime owner of Bornman Safe and Lock, passed peacefully on September 4, 2019. Born July 9, 1926, he was a proud graduate of Cathedral High School, an Army veteran of WWII and Korean War, a lifetime member of Kiwanis Club and enjoyed square dancing for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Doris "Rosebud" (Young) Bornman, 3 children Linda Stoner (Ron), Maurice "Moe" Bornman (Debbie), and Mark Bornman along with 5 grandchildren Lisa Cohen, Alan Dodds, Andrew Dodds, Jayme (Bornman) Taylor (Josh) and 8 amazing great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by infant grandson Brian Dodds. Several nieces and nephews are cherished also. Donations can be made to .
Service will be held 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Indiana Funereal Care 8151 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46250. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. till time of service. The burial will be at Oaklawn Memory Gardens after services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019