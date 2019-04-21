Resources
Sun City West, AZ - Maurice E. Howery 89 of Sun City West, AZ passed away April 16. 2019 formerly from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Born October 7th 1929.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn Howery, son Steven Howery (Lisa), sister Cheryl Berry (Leonard) and brother Wayne Howery Sr. (Sandy).

He was a United States Air Force Veteran. A member of the Masonic Lodge. By trade he was a Iron worker in local #22.

Graduated from Arsenal Technical High School.

No services are planned.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
