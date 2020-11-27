Maurice Rudolph, Major USAFR, Retired
Indianapolis - Maurice Rudolph, Major USAFR, Retired, 103, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home November 26, 2020. Mr. Rudolph was born November 23, 1917, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Frank W. and Elizabeth M. (Shell) Rudolph.
He proudly served in World War II and continued his service in the Air Force Reserves until 1963, when he retired as a Major. Mr. Rudolph graduated from the University of Buffalo and earned his Masters degree from Canisius College. His civilian career was spent as a manufacturing engineer. He was employed at Stewart Warner and retired in 1988. He was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and served there as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Retired Officers' Association, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Greenwood Kiwanis Club, and volunteered at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. He also volunteered with the Johnson County Literacy Coalition and was on the Greenwood Senior Citizens Center Board of Directors. Mr. Rudolph will be fondly remembered for his service to our country and community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Jane" (Moore) Rudolph and brothers, Patrick and Frank.
Survivors include one son, Patrick R. (Stephanie) Rudolph; granddaughter, Carson Ann Gates-Rudolph.
Visitation will not be observed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 1, 2020,11 a.m., in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery. Burial will at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
