Max Funk
Brownsburg - Max L. Funk
99, Brownsburg, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born the son of Daniel V. and Moyne M. Funk in Clay County, IN. He attended Clay City Schools with the class of 1939. He proudly served with the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. After being honorably discharged, he married Joan Daniels of Brazil, IN in 1946. They lived in Tucson, Arizona for seven years before coming to Brownsburg, where he was a building contractor, retiring in 1975. He accepted Christ as a young adult and attended services at Inman Park Church of Christ in Winter Haven, FL during the winter months. He was a member of the Brownsburg Church of Christ.
Surviving are his loving wife of 74 years, Joan Daniels Funk; son R. Daniel Funk (Patsy); daughter Donilyn S. Keesling (Dan); grandson Dr. Robert D. Funk II (Ashley); granddaughter Rachel Funk Bonanne (Chris); three great grandsons.
Memorial graveside services will be 11am Wed. August 19 at the Brownsburg Cemetery. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.