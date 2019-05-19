|
Max G. Wilson
Mason, TX - Max G. Wilson died peacefully at his home In Mason, TX on March 26, 2019. He was born on Dec. 12 1937 in Atwood, IN to the late Elizabeth Briner Wilson and Harold R Wilson. He graduated from Tech High School in 1956 and Indiana University. Survivors include his wife, Mary Katherine, step children, Joel (Bethany) Jordan, Sherry Lynn, step grandchildren, Jack and Katie, brother, Phil M. Wilson (Barbara), sisters, Rebecca Bishopp, Elizabeth Herring Laughner (Charles) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Don and David and brother-in-law, Richard Bishopp. Max was "A Man of all Seasons" and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A private service will be held at a later date at the Briner Family Cemetery in Orange County, IN
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019