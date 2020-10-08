1/
Max Good
Max Good

Brownsburg - Max Good

86, Brownsburg, passed away Oct. 7, 2020. Max had been a supervisor at Rock Island Refinery for 33 years, retiring in 1990. He was a US Army veteran and a former member of the Brownsburg Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Good; siblings Laura Thomas, Doris Downing, Edgar Good Jr., Richard Good, Leon Good, Wayne Good and Joe Good. Survivors include sons Michael (Helen) Good and James (Reneé) Good; sisters Delores Marvel and Maxine Teter; grandsons Adam (Mary) Good and Scott (Heather) Good; great granddaughter Abigail Good. Memorial visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Sat. Oct 17 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with memorial services at 12 noon. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
