Max McMurtry


1930 - 2020
Max McMurtry Obituary
Max McMurtry

Brownsburg - Max G. McMurtry, 89, of Brownsburg, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Brownsburg Meadows. He was born on August 2, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ermil and Bee (Rice) McMurtry. He was a graduate of Washington H.S. and Butler University. Max specialized in banking accounting for Merchants National Bank and later retired from National City Bank. Max was also a fine organist and played for several Indianapolis churches. Max is survived by his brother Donald L. McMurtry of Indianapolis. Services are private, burial will take place at a later date at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
