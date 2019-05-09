Max Nelson



Indianapolis - Max Nelson



Lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Max was a 1955 graduate of Shortridge high school. In 1955, he began working for Aaron-Ruben Funeral Home located at 20th and Meridian Street in Indianapolis.



Max was the child of immigrant parents. From an early age he spent many long hours working in their family market, which helped shape his dream for a better life. Schoolmates fondly recall Max's grade school essay presentation, when he first expressed his desire to become a funeral director to build a more prosperous future for himself and his family. In 1964, after ten years of apprenticeship and employment, Max was able to fulfill his dream and purchase the Aaron-Ruben funeral home, which was renamed the Aaron-Ruben Nelson funeral home, and relocated to a brand new facility on 86th St and Ditch Rd where they would remain for the next 45 years. In 2009, the funeral home was relocated to its current location on Michigan Road in Zionsville. In his role as a funeral professional, Max touched the lives of thousands. Families will forever remember him as a kind, loving and compassionate man.



In 1956, Max enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, serving as platoon leader for his machine records unit in Fort Benjamin, Indiana and Governor's Island, New York.



Max always had a lifelong passion for political action and community service. In 1968, Max began his own campaign as a Democrat for the 6th district of the United States House of Representatives. Max emphasized his desire for a prompt and peaceful resolution to American involvement in Vietnam, expansion of federal aid for educational programs, and support for the on-going civil rights movement. Max served as Ward Chairman for ten years following his congressional bid.



Max served as President of the Jewish Community Relations Council from 1974-1977, and received the L.L. Goodman award for community service in 1977.



Max was a lifelong entrepreneur in the Indianapolis area. In addition to the funeral home, Max owned a janitorial service, mobile advertising company, asset liquidation company, and developed commercial real-estate on Meridian St and on 86th St.



More so than any of his professional successes, Max was most proud of his family. In 1964, Max married Donna Cohen, and together they raised 3 children; Jennifer Williams, Miles (Carolina) Nelson, and Laurie (Michael) Wurster. The highlight of Max's life was his 7 grandchildren; Ari and Lindsay Williams, Noah and Olivia Nelson, Eli, Charlie and Lucy Wurster. Max is survived by his cherished siblings, Libby Goble, Pauline (Norman) Newman, and Elliott (Estelle) Nelson. Max was preceded in death by his loving brother, Harry Nelson; and his parents, David and Anna (neé Lisker) Nelson. Max's legacy is carried on by his children and grandchildren, who inherited his values of kindness, love, and community.



Max was a lifelong athlete. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, winning many titles at Broadmoor Country Club. He also enjoyed his weekly lunches, coffee breaks and poker games with his best friends.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10th 2019 at 11:00 am at Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N Michigan Rd, Zionsville Indiana 46077. Burial will follow in Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Cemetery North. The family will observe the first night of Shiva at the funeral home following the burial.



Memorial contributions may be made to Simon Cancer Center, Hooverwood Guild, 7001 Hoover Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260, or in Max's memory. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019