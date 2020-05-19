Maxine Albright-Hamm
Indianapolis - Maxine Price Albright-Hamm, 98, went to be with Lord on May 16, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN.
The Rockcastle County, Kentucky native was born October 6, 1921, to the late Homer Brown and Mabel (Taylor) Brown.
Maxine worked as a baker with Clermont High School in Clermont, Ohio for several years and attended Bethel Assembly of God while living in Ohio. She was a member of Grace Assembly of God in New Whiteland, Indiana and was a woman of great faith who enjoyed listening to old hymns.
Maxine is survived by her children, Georgia Arlene (Albright) Wyatt of Indiana, Richard Lee (Janet) Albright of Ohio, John George (Lois) Albright, Jr. of Oregon and her daughter-in-law, Fay Albright; seven grandchildren, Steven Thad (Erin) Wyatt, Stacey Lee (Johan) Hoover, Andrew (Sarah) Albright, William Guy Albright, Jacqueline (Michael Robboloth) Albright, Jeffrey Barbro, Andrew Barbro and 11 great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John George Albright, Sr., and a son William Jerry Albright.
Funeral Services for Maxine will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Jessen Funeral Home - Whiteland Chapel with Pastor Wayne Murray officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Batavia Union Cemetery in Batavia, OH at 11 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Republican National Committee at www.gop.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home - Whiteland Chapel.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.