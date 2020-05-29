Maxine Aldrich Crouch Wright
Indianapolis - Maxine Wright, 99, previously of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born October 1, 1920, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Chester and Clara "Toots" Aldrich. She received a High School Diploma in 1938 from Topeka High School.
Maxine married Dale W. Crouch on June 27, 1941, in Lyndon, Kansas. He preceded her in death June 29, 1949. She married Robert "Bob" Wright on September 5, 1953, and they were married 40 years until his death on August 27, 1994. During her life she worked for Topeka Supply Depot, Menninger Foundation, and retired in 1980 from Colmery O'Neil VA Hospital as secretary to the Chief of Medical Administration after 30 years of Federal service.
Maxine lived in Topeka most of her life until moving to Indianapolis in 2003 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Her life was her family - it began and ended with them. She will be remembered for her gentleness and loving selflessness. We are grateful to her compassionate caregivers in her last years of life.
Survivors include a Daughter, Beverly (Fred) Mayer; Grandchildren, Meghan (Jeff) Martin, Justin (Venessa) Mayer Gonzalez; and Great-Grandchildren, Mckenna Martin, Madigan Martin, and Shae Mayer Gonzalez.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the chapel Mount Hope, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, Kansas 66604. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Unicef, at www.unicefusa.org . To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.