Maxine Demlow Arbuckle Mundell
Raleigh - Maxine Arbuckle Mundell - Mom, Max, Grandma, GGMax - passed away at age 93 on Thursday,June 20, 2019, in Raleigh, NC.
Maxine was born in Marion, IN to Herman and Zoe Demlow on November 17, 1925. She grew up in the Irvington neighborhood and graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in 1943. Maxine attended Butler University, majoring in Journalism, and was a proud Life Member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Maxine married John W ("Jack") Arbuckle in 1946. She worked in the advertising department at L. Strauss and as an Administrative Assistant at Indiana Bell Telephone Co. before turning her time and attention to raising their children as Jack's career with the Bell System developed. Maxine was devoted to the support and growth of Jack's career, which culminated in the presidency of the Indiana Bell, a position he held until his death in 1976. Though cancer took him too young, Maxine honored his memory by volunteering for the American Cancer Society for several years, raising funds
for research and supporting patients and their families. After Jack's passing, Maxine continued to play golf and travel, two things they had enjoyed doing together. Her travels included several trips to Europe sponsored by the Indianapolis Art Museum and trips to Australia, New Zealand and Africa with her brother Dr. Jack Demlow and his wife, Jean. She also returned to Butler University to study Literature and took up the serious study of art and piano. Her portraiture work was exceptional and her grandchildren never tired of her impromptu jazz piano recitals.
While serving on her 50th high school reunion planning committee, Maxine became reacquainted with classmate Bob Mundell, whom she married in 1997. Maxine and Bob lived in Tempe, AZ enjoying a wonderful seven-year adventure until Bob's death in 2004. In May 2005 she returned to Indianapolis and in January 2018, Maxine moved with her daughter and son-in-law to a Raleigh, NC suburb to be closer to her granddaughter's family. Maxine transferred her loyalty from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Chicago Cubs upon her return to Indy and became a super-fan; she knew all the players, the order in which they batted and whether they were right, left or switch hitters. Though she usually agreed with Coach Maddon's in-game decisions, she would argue with Joe through the TV if she thought there was a better strategy.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husbands Jack Arbuckle and Bob Mundell, son John R. Arbuckle, brother Dr. Jack Demlow, sister-in-law Jean Demlow and brother Jim Demlow. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Roger) Howard, daughter-in-law Virginia Rogers Arbuckle; grandchildren John (Ivana) Howard, Laura (Neal) McHenry, and Brent (Katie) Arbuckle; 6 greatgrandchildren and 2 more on the way.
Memorial services will be held in Indianapolis at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North on Friday, June 28, and in Raleigh NC at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church in July. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ Presbyterian Church, 7879N 700W, McCordsville, IN 46055 or Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church 4921 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019