Maxine L. (Abshier) Heid, 98, passed away May 21, 2020 at Greenwood Village Manor. Maxine was born June 29, 1921 in Spencer County, Indiana to the late Fred and Ella Abshier. She graduated from Purdue University in 1943, then taught Home Economics and Biology in Gibson and Knox County High Schools. Her last teaching assignment was at Lincoln H.S. in Vincennes, IN. She also served as County Home Demonstration Agent in Gibson County. May 18, 1946, Maxine married Virgil Heid and later, Maxine assisted Virgil in the operation of their business: Heid Real Estate Investment & Appraisal Corporation.



In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine was preceded in death by siblings, Ione Craig, Wildon Emma Rudisill, George Abshier and Clinton Abshier.



She is survived by sons, Larry (Amy) Heid, and Kerry (Cindy) Heid; grandchildren, Chris (Andrea) Heid, Andrew (April) Heid, Lisa Heid, Laura (Kevin) Channell, and Spencer Johnson; great grandchildren, Emilie, Eliot, Elias and Elden; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Virgil and Maxine moved to the Southport/Greenwood area near Indianapolis in 1961. Their sons attended Southport High School. Maxine and her family became members of the Southport Presbyterian Church in 1961. She was active in leading Bible Study groups from 1963 until her death. She published six inspirational-style books and was often invited to speak to various church groups. Maxine happily resided at Greenwood Village South since September 2003.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. SR 135, Greenwood, IN 46143, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Southport Presbyterian Church, 7525 McFarland Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46237.









