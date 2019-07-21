|
|
Maxine L. (Grdolnik) Russell
Brown County - Maxine L. (Grdolnik) Russell, age 83, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019 at her home in Brown County.
Maxine was born December 29, 1935, in Beech Grove, to her parents, the late Max L. and Mary Nelle (Voltz) Grdolnik. She attended Beech Grove High School and went on to marry Donald R. Russell on August 2, 1952 in Beech Grove. He lovingly survives after 66 devoted years of marriage.
Maxine is also survived by her sons, Steve (Robin) Russell of Martinsville, Michael (Tia) Russell of Morgantown and Donald R. (Joenna) Russell II of Indianapolis; eleven grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Clark; sister, Jody Wynne; and great-grandsons, Elijah Brock and Eros Clark.
Maxine was a homemaker and a very active member of the First Christian Church of Morgantown for the past 15 years. She was involved in the Willing Workers, Fellowship Ministries and Ladies Ministries. Maxine and her husband, Donald, held a weekly Bible Study at their home for several years. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Maxine enjoyed making jewelry, flower arranging and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The Rev. Burt Brock will conduct a funeral service on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 4 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood.
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Maxine to A.L.S. Association of Indiana, 6525 E. 82nd St. Ste. 115 Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be made to the Russell family
at www.meredith-clark.com. Information: (812) 597-4670
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019