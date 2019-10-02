Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Preda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Louise (Stafford) Preda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Louise (Stafford) Preda Obituary
Maxine Louise (Stafford) Preda

Indianapolis - Maxine Louise (Stafford) Preda 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away October 01, 2019. Maxine was born on September 11, 1922 in Dunkirk, IN to Virgil and Lura (Bantz) Stafford. Maxine was a high school teacher where she taught short hand and typing at Ben Davis High School. Maxine loved embroidering and loved to compete in 4H competitions. She also loved to paint and play golf at the Speedway Golf Club. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; Joseph Preda. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 05, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling one hour prior to the service. Maxine is survived by her children; Joe (Shannon) Preda and Jane (Bill) Black, and her grandchildren; David Black, Brandon, Adam, and Caitlin Preda. Memorial contributions may be given to Brookdale Hospice 9100 Purdue Road Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46268. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now