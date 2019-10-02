|
|
Maxine Louise (Stafford) Preda
Indianapolis - Maxine Louise (Stafford) Preda 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away October 01, 2019. Maxine was born on September 11, 1922 in Dunkirk, IN to Virgil and Lura (Bantz) Stafford. Maxine was a high school teacher where she taught short hand and typing at Ben Davis High School. Maxine loved embroidering and loved to compete in 4H competitions. She also loved to paint and play golf at the Speedway Golf Club. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; Joseph Preda. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 05, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling one hour prior to the service. Maxine is survived by her children; Joe (Shannon) Preda and Jane (Bill) Black, and her grandchildren; David Black, Brandon, Adam, and Caitlin Preda. Memorial contributions may be given to Brookdale Hospice 9100 Purdue Road Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46268. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019