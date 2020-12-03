Maxine MasonGreenwood - Maxine Mae Mason passed away November 30, 2020 at 102 years old.She retired from Hartford insurance after many years of service.Maxine is survived by her daughter, Dana (Paul) Flack; son, James (Dee) Mason; grandchildren, Nick (Dina), Chris, Dan (Tina) Flack, Laura Mason, Tammy Fuller, and Kim Alexander; and 13 great-grandchildren who were the lights of her life.Maxine was preceded by her parents, James and Pearl Higgins; husband, David E. Mason; brother, Bob; and her sisters, Dorothy Funke and Mildred Gasaway.A private burial service is planned for now and a Celebration of Life will take place in the summer of 2021. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227.