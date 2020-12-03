1/1
Maxine Mason
Maxine Mason

Greenwood - Maxine Mae Mason passed away November 30, 2020 at 102 years old.

She retired from Hartford insurance after many years of service.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Dana (Paul) Flack; son, James (Dee) Mason; grandchildren, Nick (Dina), Chris, Dan (Tina) Flack, Laura Mason, Tammy Fuller, and Kim Alexander; and 13 great-grandchildren who were the lights of her life.

Maxine was preceded by her parents, James and Pearl Higgins; husband, David E. Mason; brother, Bob; and her sisters, Dorothy Funke and Mildred Gasaway.

A private burial service is planned for now and a Celebration of Life will take place in the summer of 2021. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Indiana Inc
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 783-3357
